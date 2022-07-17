Much Needed Rain But Also Stronger Storms

For many of us, the rain has begun. We'll see periods of rain and thunderstorms tonight and into Monday with occasional heavier downpours possible. An average for most of the area will be between a 1/2 and 1 1/2" with some folks getting more under isolated downpours.

There will also be possibilities through late Sunday of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. This is a low end severe weather possibility, but there is a threat for any of the storms to have gusty winds, torrential rainfall and intense lightning.

The rain continues into Monday which will help keep the highs down into the low 80s. There's a heat wave coming this week with Tuesday being close to 90 and then into the 90s from Wednesday on into the weekend. The possibility of upper 90s to around 100 is on the table by next weekend.