Much Needed Rain Tonight

We have rain on the way and it arrives here this evening and tonight. Unfortunately, it'll be weakening as it does, but we're so dry that every bit of rain helps. Expect 1/5 to 1/2 inch central Kentucky and 1/10 to 1/4 east tonight. Nearly all of the rain should be out of the area by early tomorrow morning.

The main line of rain should be crossing the I-75 corridor by the middle and latter parts of the evening. Our FutureTrack shows a few heavier showers embedded with the line as it moves through the I-75 corridor before midnight.

The possibility of one or two of these thundershowers tapping and focusing some the gusty winds not only at the surface and aloft exists, so especially in the Lake Cumberland are a very marginal risk of a strong/severe storm exists, but it's a very low end threat. This all gets out of here very quickly as we go through the night.

We do have another rain chance after this wave. It'll arrive late in the weekend, along with another warm up into the weekend. It should be clearing in time for the Trick or Treaters on Halloween evening.