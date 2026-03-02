Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Much warmer days on the horizon

Highs to reach the lower 60s and 70s.
Our workweek started in the 30s but will quickly rise into the 60s and 70s, with a daily chance of rain. Monday night's temperatures will be warmer than daytime highs, with temperatures in the middle 40s as we wake up. Every day from Tuesday through next week will have a chance of a few showers passing through the Commonwealth. However, our temperatures will be in the mid-60s and mid-70s by the end of the week. By the end of the workweek, we will see a few thunderstorms pass through, and the weekend will be warmer, with highs in the 70s.

