A significant warm up kicks in the next few days with highs rising from the low 70s Monday and Tuesday (already well above normal) to near record levels in the upper 70s Wednesday. Election day Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with isolated showers/sprinkles possible, but a much better chance for widespread showers develops Thursday with a cold front that will usher in another big chill just in time for the weekend.
Much Warmer Through Wednesday
Showers with Another Cold Snap Later this Week
Posted at 3:43 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 03:43:16-05
A significant warm up kicks in the next few days with highs rising from the low 70s Monday and Tuesday (already well above normal) to near record levels in the upper 70s Wednesday. Election day Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with isolated showers/sprinkles possible, but a much better chance for widespread showers develops Thursday with a cold front that will usher in another big chill just in time for the weekend.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.