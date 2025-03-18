Much Warmer Tuesday, Wednesday

We're in for a significant warm up with highs soaring into the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lexington's record high both days is in the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday with increasing clouds and a gustier southerly wind (30 to 40 mph) Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. That boundary will push a line of gusty showers and strong storms through overnight with a brief wintry mix possible Thursday morning as the system departs. Much colder air crashes in behind the front with Thursday's highs below normal, in the mid to upper 40s.

