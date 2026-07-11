Multiple rounds of showers and storms for Saturday

Happy Saturday! Our weekend begins under a flood watch, as multiple rounds of storms will roll through the Commonwealth on Saturday. Amounts will vary by location, but some of us may see more than 2 inches of rain by the end of the day. Another round of showers and storms will develop Saturday night into Sunday, with the potential for flash flooding. Total amounts could be between 1 and 3 inches by the end of the weekend. Sunday will bring showers and storms in the morning, with heat in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s during peak heating hours. Once we enter the workweek, we will be drier with highs in the upper 80s.