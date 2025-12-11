Multiple Rounds of Snow Inbound

Morning flurries give way to a mostly cloudy and cold Thursday with well below normal highs in the low to mid 30s. A clipper dives southeast overnight, spreading a round of accumulating snow our way that could lead to a slick and hazardous Friday morning commute. Stay weather aware! A winter weather advisory goes into effect overnight into Friday morning for 2" to 4" of snow, the highest totals north, northeast. South, southwest expect lower totals, 1" to 2" or less. We'll see another round of snow Saturday night before the Arctic deep freeze clamps down late in the weekend.