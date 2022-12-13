Nation's Big Storm Is A Rain Maker Here

We've got a healthy dose of rain for Wednesday. The big storm that has been making, and will continue to make, national news will be impacting us as another big soaking rain. There's a slight risk that a few folks, especially in poor drainage areas, may see some minor flooding, but for most of us it will just be a really wet day.

Overall rain amounts will be generally 1 to 2 inches, but pockets may be higher. Similar to last week, the best chances for the most rain should be in southern Kentucky, but again it's looking like a good soaking rain.

Stay weather aware, especially in poor drainage areas.

