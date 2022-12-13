Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Nation's Big Storm Is A Rain Maker Here

Rainy, Windy, Warm
1213xs.jfif
Posted at 6:04 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 18:35:42-05

We've got a healthy dose of rain for Wednesday. The big storm that has been making, and will continue to make, national news will be impacting us as another big soaking rain. There's a slight risk that a few folks, especially in poor drainage areas, may see some minor flooding, but for most of us it will just be a really wet day.

1213xs.jfif

Overall rain amounts will be generally 1 to 2 inches, but pockets may be higher. Similar to last week, the best chances for the most rain should be in southern Kentucky, but again it's looking like a good soaking rain.

1213rain.jfif

Stay weather aware, especially in poor drainage areas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community