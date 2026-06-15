Nature's Air Conditioning

For the most part, Mother Nature will provide most of the air conditioning over the coming week or so. The air mass, which originated in Canada, is remarkably dry for mid June. With the dry air, our lows tonight will be very cool, in the low and mid 50s. The sound of silence tonight is the air conditioners that aren't running.

We'll start tomorrow with sunshine with some clouds moving in during the afternoon. The humidity will remain low as our highs tomorrow flirt with 80.

LEX News

There will be a quick shot of increased humidity Wednesday and Thursday, along with increased rain chances. More cool and dry air arrives to finish the week.