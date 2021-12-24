Nature's Gift Of Warmth

Santa will have it pretty easy tonight coming into the Bluegrass. There will be clouds and even a few sprinkles, but Santa will have the top down on his convertible sleigh since it'll be in the 50s. Christmas Day will see a bit of rain, but also near record warmth, with highs between 65 and 70 degrees. By the way, the record is 70 from 1982.

The warmth looks to continue for most of New Year's week too. Merry Christmas!