Near Normal and Dry for a Few More Days

We're cruising into the end of the week with near normal warmth, plenty of sunshine and only minor issues. Thursday will end up mostly to partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. A cold front drops south early Friday morning, sparking isolated showers and storms and knocking highs from the mid 80s Thursday to the low 80s Friday. Saturday's mostly sunny and back in the mid 80s with Father's Day partly sunny and even warmer, in the mid to upper 80s. That late weekend chance for active weather is slowing down, coverage will ramp up Sunday night into Monday with a decent chance for much needed rain early next week.