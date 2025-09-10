Near Normal Midweek

Spectacular September weather keeps on rolling midweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Wednesday. A front will briefly stall over Indiana and Ohio Thursday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly out west toward I-65. High pressure continues to dominate into the weekend with highs slowly rising into the mid to upper 80s, a taste of summer as we head toward the end of it! We're still trending dry through the weekend.
