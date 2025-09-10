Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Near Normal Midweek

Summer Warmth Still Building this Weekend
Spectacular September weather keeps on rolling midweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Wednesday. A front will briefly stall over Indiana and Ohio Thursday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly out west toward I-65. High pressure continues to dominate into the weekend with highs slowly rising into the mid to upper 80s, a taste of summer as we head toward the end of it! We're still trending dry through the weekend.

