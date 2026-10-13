Near record heat before midweek rain chances bring a major fall cooldown

It has been another beautiful Tuesday afternoon across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s. A few locations could even reach the low 90s, putting us close to record-high temperatures for the middle of October!

We'll cool things back down tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. However, our weather pattern is about to change significantly as showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday, followed by a strong cold front that will bring some of the chilliest temperatures we've seen so far this season.

Showers and storms return Wednesday

Clouds will begin increasing Wednesday morning as our next weather system approaches from the northwest.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually spread southeast into Central and Eastern Kentucky throughout the afternoon and evening.

Some locations, especially closer to the Tennessee border, may not see rain arrive until Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain quite warm ahead of the rain, with highs ranging from around 80 degrees in our northern communities to the upper 80s farther south.

Heavy rain and gusty winds possible

With plenty of moisture moving into the region, some of Wednesday's showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals will vary considerably depending on where the heaviest showers develop. While some locations may receive only a tenth of an inch, others could pick up closer to 1 or 2 inches. A few isolated areas could even see 2–4 inches of rainfall where repeated rounds of heavier rain occur.

We will also be watching the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Portions of Central Kentucky, including parts of the Bluegrass region, are under a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern with any stronger storms.

Rain chances linger Thursday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday as a frontal boundary lingers across the Ohio Valley.

Thursday won't necessarily be a washout, and some locations could experience extended dry periods between showers.

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs generally reaching the low to upper 80s, especially across Southern Kentucky, where the warmest air will hang on the longest.

Big fall cooldown arrives Friday

A stronger cold front will finally push through the region Friday, bringing a major change to our temperatures.

A few additional showers could accompany the front, along with gusty winds reaching 20–30 mph at times.

Temperatures will begin dropping significantly, with afternoon highs only reaching the 60s across our northern communities. Areas farther south and east may remain warmer until the front completely clears the region.

By Friday evening, we'll begin drying things out as much cooler air settles into Kentucky.

First frost of the season possible this weekend

Get those jackets ready because it's going to feel a lot more like fall this weekend!

Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the week, with afternoon highs struggling to climb out of the upper 50s and low 60s across much of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The bigger story will be Saturday night into Sunday morning, when temperatures could fall into the 30s.

This brings a growing possibility of our first frost of the season, especially in rural areas and sheltered valleys.

Sunday will remain cool, but the good news is that sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures should return as we head into the beginning of next week.