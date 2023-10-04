Near Record Heat Peaks Midweek

Lexington hit 90° Tuesday, a rarity in October and we'll take one more shot Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lexington's record high Wednesday is 91° set in 1959. Thursday will bring increasing clouds as a cold front approaches, backing highs down to the low 80s. Watch for showers and isolated t-showers developing, mainly out west later in the day and pushing east in the evening and overnight. Behind the front we'll see lingering scattered showers Friday morning and much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will fall to the 70s Friday and bottom out in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, some may not get out of the upper 50s. A delayed fall debut! Sunday morning lows will drop into the upper 30s, our first chance for patchy frost.

