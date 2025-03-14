Near Record Highs Again Friday

We'll see near record warmth again Friday, starting what will be an active and eventually much cooler weekend. Expect upper 70s Friday, Lexington's record high is 81°. A strong south, southwest wind will crank up later in the day and stay gusty into Saturday, a wind advisory for 40 to 50 mph gusts is in effect. Rounds of showers and storms will impact the Commonwealth this weekend. The first will be a weakening line blowing in overnight into Saturday morning with the most significant severe threat well to our west. Saturday will see the development of more widespread showers and storms. Stay weather aware and watch for storms that could produce damaging wind, hail and locally heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible, especially west/southwest where we could see 2" to 4". It will be quiet and much cooler to wrap up the weekend with highs falling to around 60° Saturday and bottoming out in the 50s Saint Patrick's Day.

