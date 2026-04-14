Near Record Highs Again Tuesday, Wednesday

Upper level high pressure clamps down Tuesday and Wednesday, sending highs soaring back to near record levels, in the mid to upper 80s. It's still feeling straight up summery out there as we head into mid-April. There is a small chance we could see a few afternoon showers and storms firing up Tuesday afternoon, but it will be limited to far eastern counties. A quick hit of showers and storms will drop highs back to the upper 70s Thursday, but we're back in the 80s this weekend. Gusty showers and storms are more likely Saturday with a more significant cooldown later in the weekend.