Near record highs for Wednesday

Our taste of summer continues, as we head into record highs to start the month of April. We will also see scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be another warm evening with temperatures falling into the lower 60s. We may see a few isolated showers and storms into the early morning hours. By the afternoon, more heat arrives, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will also pass through in the afternoon. Thursday will be similar with temperatures in the lower 80s with a few scattered showers and storms. The opening of the Spring Meet at Keeneland will be warm and wet with chances for showers and storms. Easter weekend will be a tale of two days, as Saturday will be warm ahead of a cold front, making Easter Sunday colder with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.