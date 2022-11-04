Near Record Highs Friday

It's the first weekend in November and it's not going to feel much like early November! We'll see a spectacular start with sunshine and near record highs in the upper 70s Friday. It's also a stunner of a day to start off the Breeders' Cup out at Keeneland. Saturday is iffy. A cold front will slowly sweep east and stall out late in the weekend. We'll see a gusty (30 to 40 mph) south/southwest wind as well as a round of showers and isolated t-showers, mainly Saturday afternoon into the evening. If you're heading to the track plan accordingly. Rainfall amounts only look to reach a few tenths of an inch. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s Saturday, Sunday and into early next week. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night, Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.