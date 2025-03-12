Near Record Highs Midweek

Well above normal, near record warmth continues midweek thanks to plenty of sunshine and a strong southwest wind. Highs will soar to the upper 70s Wednesday, Lexington's record high is 77° set way back in 1911. Cloud cover bumps up along with isolated showers Thursday, highs will back off to the low to mid 70s then jump back to the upper 70s again Friday. This weekend is looking active with rounds of strong storms and heavy rain starting Friday night and continuing on and off through Sunday. We'll cool back down to near normal (in the 50s) early next week.

