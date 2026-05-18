Near Record Highs Monday

The summer-like heat peaks Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. Lexington's record high is 92° set in 1962. The rest of the week is trending much more active with rounds of showers and storms. This will bring a chance for beneficial rain to a drought parched Commonwealth but could also spark potentially strong to severe storms. Highs will fall from the 80s Tuesday to the 70s Wednesday and bottom out in the 60s Thursday.