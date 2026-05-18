The summer-like heat peaks Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. Lexington's record high is 92° set in 1962. The rest of the week is trending much more active with rounds of showers and storms. This will bring a chance for beneficial rain to a drought parched Commonwealth but could also spark potentially strong to severe storms. Highs will fall from the 80s Tuesday to the 70s Wednesday and bottom out in the 60s Thursday.
Near Record Highs Monday
Rounds of Showers and Storms the Rest of the Week
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