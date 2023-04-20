Near Record Highs Thursday

A red flag warning is in effect Thursday. The combination of a strong (25 to 30 mph gusts) southwest wind, low humidity and near record highs in the low to mid 80s will lead to increased fire danger. This could exacerbate the ongoing wildfire at Natural Bridge, outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Relief is on the way with a significant pattern change this weekend. We're still gusty Friday but highs will fall to the 70s with a rising chance for showers and t-showers later in the day. A cold front briefly stalls extending our rain chance into Saturday with even cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Much colder air follows that departing system with a frost/freeze threat still looming multiple mornings early next week.

