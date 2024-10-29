Watch Now
Near Record Highs Tuesday, Wednesday

Active Weather for Halloween
We're wrapping up October with near record warmth and a shot of showers and storms. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs soaring to the upper 70s, low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong southwest flow gets established. A cold front sweeps in Thursday bringing increasing clouds, pm showers and storms and highs falling to the mid 70s. Heads up for active weather that could impact trick or treaters! We'll see lingering showers and even cooler highs in the 60s Friday.

