Needed Rain Arrives Tonight

Rain is on the way. Your evening will stay dry as the clouds thicken up and it does stay mild.

LEX 18

The rain will overspread the area in the hours after midnight. The rain looks heaviest and most widespread in the hours before dawn.

LEX 18

Your morning commute is looking pretty wet as steady rain is still hanging around. Your day will also start with temperatures in the 40s.

LEX 18

The rain becomes spottier as we head into the late morning and afternoon. It'll be windy and warm with highs in the 50s, which is not a bad way to begin meteorological winter which runs from December through February.