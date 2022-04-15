Nice April Days Easter Weekend

We're in for some unsettled weather this weekend but the good news- most of it will be overnight. Friday will see increasing clouds, mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon with above average highs in the low to mid 70s thanks to a southerly breeze. A cold front tracks through early in the weekend, expect a round of widespread showers and isolated t-showers developing late Friday evening and winding down Saturday morning. Clouds will slowly break Saturday with cooler highs in the 60s. We're set up for mostly clear skies Saturday night and with lows in the 30s, may see patchy frost Easter Sunday morning. Cold but ideal viewing of April's Pink moon that will be full Saturday afternoon.

