No Cold To Start November

There is no cold in this November forecast. Our normal high is in the low 60s, but we'll see several straight days of highs in the mid 70s taking us all the way into next week and Election Day. It's weather more reminiscent of late September and early October. We need to savor this warmth because you know it will swing back the other way eventually.

The good news is, that warmth will be here for the Breeder's Cup races. We'll be in the mid and upper 70s both days. Friday is looking glorious and even most of Saturday may end up ok (it will be warm!), but it will also see an approaching cold front that is going to bring a rain chance either later in the day, or at least from this distance, more likely the evening.

The rain chances will remain pretty small for us Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday as the approaching front looks to shear out and stall out over us. The rain chances look to head back down toward Election Day next Tuesday.