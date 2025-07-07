Normal Summer Heat

The first 90 degree day of the year arrived late this year in late June, but we've certainly made up it as we've seen 10 so far (still less than 1/2 of normal). Looking ahead, the 90 degree mark may be tougher to come by, but it'll still be summery well into the 80s.

LEX 18

Overall, this is a pretty normal set up as we'll see a few days at and just above normal and a few days at and just below normal. By the way, that 87 degree normal is as warm as we get and we'll be there until August.

Max Track

There will be scattered storms around each afternoon through most of the week, with the best chances coming in on Wednesday.