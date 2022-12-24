Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

North Pole Weather For Santa This Weekend

Remarkable Cold Continues
12233day.jfif
Max Track
12233day.jfif
Posted at 10:29 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 22:29:24-05

We're transitioning from the Siberian air to just plain ol' Arctic air. There are subtle differences. It'll be a few degrees warmer. The wind will slowly ease up, and the air is still really dry, just not as much so. The bottom line is it still will be very cold.

Another subzero night tonight and then teens through the Christmas holiday. It's looking like this may be a top 5 cold Christmas if we stay under 20 degrees Sunday.

We're looking at a sneaky little snow Monday. There is good news with that snow potential. It is going to lead us out of the deep freeze and into a very nice warm up next week before the New Year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community