North Pole Weather For Santa This Weekend

We're transitioning from the Siberian air to just plain ol' Arctic air. There are subtle differences. It'll be a few degrees warmer. The wind will slowly ease up, and the air is still really dry, just not as much so. The bottom line is it still will be very cold.

Another subzero night tonight and then teens through the Christmas holiday. It's looking like this may be a top 5 cold Christmas if we stay under 20 degrees Sunday.

We're looking at a sneaky little snow Monday. There is good news with that snow potential. It is going to lead us out of the deep freeze and into a very nice warm up next week before the New Year.