Not A Lot Of Warmth

Seasonably Cool With Rain Coming
Posted at 6:23 PM, Apr 25, 2023
Our cool weather continues for the next several days. At least for the next few nights, your plants will be happier. By Wednesday morning we'll be in the upper 30s to around 40, which should limit frost to only the coldest, deepest valleys of eastern Kentucky.

Our highs will be hanging in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday, which is still below normal. Unfortunately, there is another batch of cold air arriving for Derby Week too which will keep our highs well below normal through at least the middle of next week.

Even though we picked up about an inch of rain last weekend, we still need rain and we've got a nice batch late Thursday into Friday. Some of it may come down at a decent clip Thursday night, but we may pick up another inch or so through Friday.

