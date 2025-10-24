Not A Perfect Fall Weekend

It was a cold and frosty morning and for many it was our first freeze as lows dipped to 32 and below. The official low for Lexington at the Blue Grass Airport was 32, so it was the first freeze. It was also the first frost, so this year the dates were the same. Not everyone had the freeze. The southside of Lexington had a low of 37 while at Spindletop on the northside had a frost with a low of 34. Since not everyone had a freeze a frost advisory is up again tonight.

As the cold and dry high pressure exits north and east, a storm system that will be around for most of next week begins to impact us. We'll still see some sun, but the high clouds will be increasing Saturday. There's a small sprinkle chance by Saturday evening.

Sunday will feature more clouds and a little better rain chance, but still much of Sunday will be dry. Both weekend days will be in the 60s for highs.

The rain chances will increase next week as the temperatures decrease.