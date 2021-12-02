Not Feeling Like Early December

The calendar says it's early December, but it won't feel much like it the next couple of days. An expansive ridge of high pressure out west and an active storm track displaced north will keep us on the eastern edge of some well above average winter warmth. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs edging into the low to mid 60s, that's what Lexington typically sees in late October or early April. Beautiful weather! A dry cold front will knock us back into the 50s Saturday and another front with significantly more moisture to work with will ramp up rain chances late in the weekend into early next week and drop highs down to the 40s Monday.