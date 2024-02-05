Not Feeling Much Like February

High pressure takes over this week and we have some unseasonably warm but mostly sunny and spectacular weather on the way. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s through midweek. Thursday will spike around 60° with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front and rain chance to start the weekend Friday.
Posted at 3:43 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 03:43:46-05
