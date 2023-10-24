Not Feeling Much Like Late October

We continue to warm up Tuesday; expect mostly to partly sunny skies with well above normal highs in the mid to upper 70s. More of the same is on the way the rest of the work week; highs will stay in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. As soon as we hit the weekend, showers start to creep in. Expect a low chance for showers Friday through Sunday as a front approaches the Ohio River and stalls. It'll finally push through Monday, spiking the rain chance and eventually dropping the temperature toward the middle of next week.

