Not Feeling Much Like May

We're in for an unsettled and unseasonably cool weekend. Friday's highs will struggle to hit the upper 50s to low 60s. That's about 15° below normal and feeling more like late March/early April. Watch for a few showers and isolated t-showers dropping southeast late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Saturday looks decent, still cool with highs around 60° but partly to mostly sunny and quiet. Our rain chance spikes late in the weekend with a warm front throwing a round of showers and storms our way Saturday night. Sunday's high will max out near 70° ahead of a cold front that will push widespread showers and storms and keep it cool into early next week.