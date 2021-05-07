We're in for an unsettled and unseasonably cool weekend. Friday's highs will struggle to hit the upper 50s to low 60s. That's about 15° below normal and feeling more like late March/early April. Watch for a few showers and isolated t-showers dropping southeast late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Saturday looks decent, still cool with highs around 60° but partly to mostly sunny and quiet. Our rain chance spikes late in the weekend with a warm front throwing a round of showers and storms our way Saturday night. Sunday's high will max out near 70° ahead of a cold front that will push widespread showers and storms and keep it cool into early next week.
Not Feeling Much Like May
Showers and Storms Likely Later in the Weekend
Posted at 3:47 AM, May 07, 2021
