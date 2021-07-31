Not Much Bite To August Dog Days

Your Saturday wasn't a perfect day with lots of clouds and some light rain around, but your weekend is looking to finish on a better note. For tonight, some light rain will continue, but it will be scattered with most folks getting a tenth of an inch or less, with lows in the low 60s. A shower may linger early in the south, but otherwise most of Sunday will be fine with a partly sunny sky and only a few isolated late day showers, mainly north, with a cold front. Highs in the low 80s.