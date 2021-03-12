Not Much Chance To Dry Out

If you like a week's worth of rain chances, you've come to the right place. A few lingering showers Saturday will give way to a colder steadier rain on Sunday. By Monday the first of a couple stronger storms comes by with more rain. Tuesday has the best shot at staying dry. At this point there are no flooding concerns, but we'll be tracking the rains of Monday and Wednesday especially.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 19:14:51-05
