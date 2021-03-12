Menu

Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Not Much Chance To Dry Out

Some Rain Most Every Day
items.[0].videoTitle
We're seeing a brief break in the rain across the north half of the area this evening. However, as the night continues the clouds will return along with at least a few showers.
rain chances friday.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 19:14:51-05

If you like a week's worth of rain chances, you've come to the right place. A few lingering showers Saturday will give way to a colder steadier rain on Sunday. By Monday the first of a couple stronger storms comes by with more rain. Tuesday has the best shot at staying dry. At this point there are no flooding concerns, but we'll be tracking the rains of Monday and Wednesday especially.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!