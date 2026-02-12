Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nothing Unlucky About Friday The 13th Weather

The Warm Up Begins
Friday the 13th is looking pretty lucky for us weather wise. It will be the start of a series of mild to warm days that will carry us through next week.

Our normal high is now into the mid 40s, and it's now going up a degree about every 3 to 4 days as we dig out of winter. Even as our normal highs will stay in the 40s next week, our high temperatures are heading to the 60s, so we're looking at a prolonged stretch of 15 to 20 degrees above normal temperatures.

The one hiccup in an otherwise dry and warm pattern is Saturday night and Sunday as a soaking rain arrives. It's important to note that there's no cold air around, so this mid February storm will be just rain.

