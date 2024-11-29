Watch Now
November Ends Wintry

Plenty Of Cold And A Bit Of Snow
Max Track
We've got a November version of Arctic air this weekend. It's going to be plenty cold, but if this were the heart of winter, this kind of pattern would be much worse.

As it is, Saturday begins in the teens to around 20 with some sunshine. The clouds will be increasing in the afternoon and there's a small snow shower chance before the day is done. Highs will only be topping out in the mid 30s. If you're heading to the UK game, dress very warm.

A little accumulating snow is possible late Saturday into early Sunday with a reinforcing shot of cold air. A lot of folks may end up with a coating of snow, but some, especially north of I-64 could get an inch or so. Be aware of that for traveling early on Sunday.

Sunday looks even colder with highs staying below freezing.

