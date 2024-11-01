November Starts Much Cooler

We're cooling down and drying out Friday with afternoon sunshine and more seasonable highs in the mid 60s. High pressure takes over for the first weekend of November and we'll enjoy more sunshine with highs gradually warming to the upper 60s Saturday and into the 70s Sunday. Another round of near record warmth with showers and t-showers will fire up around election day. Don't forget to "fall back" this weekend, daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning!