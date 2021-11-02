November's Big Chill Deepens

Early morning showers are out of here Tuesday afternoon but even though sunshine returns our early November big chill just gets chillier. Expect well below normal highs in the upper 40s. With mostly clear skies and a light north wind overnight, lows will tank not just down to freezing but briefly dip into the upper 20s in spots. It'll be a frosty morning with a few seeing their first hard freeze of the season. Wednesday looks partly sunny with highs back in the upper 40s and overnight lows back down in the upper 20s. A southern system will graze far southeastern counties with a few rain to snow showers Thursday into Thursday night. We'll stay dry in the Bluegrass.