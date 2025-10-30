October's Rainfall Sets A Record

If you've thought it's been REALLY wet, you'd be correct. With today's rainfall this becomes Lexington's WETTEST October with over 8 inches. What makes this even more amazing in what is traditionally one of our driest months, is that there were no big rains from dying tropical systems. This is something that we usually see at some point in the fall, but not this year so far.

However, the rain did come in bunches with 3 days over 1 inch. This puts us in 2nd place for the number of big rain days in October. Since Sunday, most of us are between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain.

The good news is that Halloween is looking dry, but seasonably cool.