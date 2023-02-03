One Cold Night Then The Warm Up Begins

We've got 1 cold night to get through tonight. The sky will be clear, the winds will be light and variable which allows a process called 'radiational cooling' to happen. This allows temperatures to get very cold and for many of us we'll see lows head to the low and mid teens. This is the coldest we've been since Christmas.

LEX 18

The warm up begins Saturday afternoon as the huge Arctic High pushes to our east with sunshine and a breeze kicking in taking our temperatures back to normal, in the mid 40s Saturday afternoon. The warm up is just getting started as we'll be in the 50s and pushing 60 this week, which is not bad for early February.