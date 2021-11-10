One Last Beautiful Day

We have one last dry and unseasonably warm day to enjoy before we're thrown a meteorological change up. If you've been putting off gathering up those fallen leaves, this will be a good day to do it. After mostly sunny skies and well above normal highs on either side of 70° Wednesday a strong cold front will throw a round of gusty showers our way Veterans Day. Showers and isolated t-showers are most likely late in the morning into the afternoon with a south/southwest wind sustained around 20 mph and gusting to 25-35 mph. After that, another big chill drops this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing. We may see a few snow showers mixing in with rain showers later in the weekend.