Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

One Last Beautiful Day

Gustier, Wetter and Colder Soon
items.[0].image.alt
weather
1.jpg
2.jpg
4.jpg
Posted at 4:09 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 04:09:24-05

We have one last dry and unseasonably warm day to enjoy before we're thrown a meteorological change up. If you've been putting off gathering up those fallen leaves, this will be a good day to do it. After mostly sunny skies and well above normal highs on either side of 70° Wednesday a strong cold front will throw a round of gusty showers our way Veterans Day. Showers and isolated t-showers are most likely late in the morning into the afternoon with a south/southwest wind sustained around 20 mph and gusting to 25-35 mph. After that, another big chill drops this weekend with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing. We may see a few snow showers mixing in with rain showers later in the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps