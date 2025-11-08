One last day in the 60s until colder temperatures arrive

Happy Saturday! Saturday will be our warmest day for the foreseeable future, as a cold front passes through Sunday, bringing temperatures down to the 30s by Monday. Gameday will be comfortable this afternoon as temperatures will reach the lower 60s by peak tailgating hours. Post kickoff, we will fall to the lower 50s. Sunday will be much colder and wetter as a cold front will move through the Commonwealth. We will see passing showers throughout the day, then drop to the 20s by Monday morning. We may even see a few snowflakes mixed in with the showers Sunday night and Monday morning. The rest of the workweek will be cooler, with highs in the 40s until midweek.