One last rainy day before drier weather returns

Happy Wednesday! Make sure to keep those umbrellas handy for one more day, as we will see passing showers and storms this evening and into the morning on your Thursday. This evening, a low-pressure system will pass through, bringing us more showers and storms. Some localized flooding is possible, as a few more inches of rain could fall on areas that have already received multiple inches. On the back end of the cold front, there will be a few showers and storms during the morning commute. By the afternoon, we may see a few lingering showers, but we will be mostly dry. Our temperatures will cool off slightly before we reach the lower 80s by the weekend.