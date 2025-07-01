One Last Round of Showers and Storms Tuesday

We're in for an active Tuesday as a cold front slowly works its way across the Commonwealth. Scattered showers and storms will fire in the morning and continue into the afternoon then finally fade across southeastern counties this evening. The overall severe threat is low but watch for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain. With mostly cloudy skies and precipitation around highs will trend slightly lower, in the low to mid 80s. High pressure takes over midweek, and we'll see plenty of sunshine, near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s and less muggy, more comfortable air, spectacular summer weather! Mostly sunny skies hang on through the end of the week but the heat and humidity will slowly rise with highs around 90° Independence Day.