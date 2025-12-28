One last warm day before we return to the 30s

Happy Sunday! It will be very warm today, and we could break our record high set on Sunday afternoon. Southern winds will continue to bring warm air to the Commonwealth, with highs in the lower 70s, breaking our current record of 67. By the evening, a strong cold front will arrive, bringing showers and storms. Some could see strong wind gusts along the front. Once it passes, we will see a near-50-degree temperature change, starting Monday in the 20s. Colder, seasonable temperatures will persist through the end of December and into the first week of 2026.