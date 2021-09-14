One More Above Average Day

We have one more above average afternoon on the way before showers, storms and a midweek cool down takes over. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday with summery highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible but most won't see much. A cold front settles in Wednesday with a few showers and storms around in the morning but a much better chance for scattered showers, strong storms and locally heavy rain through the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall to the upper 70s and low 80s with a few showers and storms lingering Thursday.