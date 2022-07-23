One More Day And The Heat Wave Is Over

We've got 1 more day of The Muggies to get through, and then a significant pattern change comes in for next week. Sunday should have a bit more sun than today. It'll end up as hot or a degree to 2 hotter and more humid. Highs in the mid and even upper 90s with a heat index peaking over 100 for most of us. It'll be one more day to take it easy during the heat of the afternoon, so if you've got grass to mow, or whatever outside, do it early in the day.

The pattern change begins on Monday as a front is going to get here and basically put on the brakes. We'll see a lot more clouds next week with good rain chances every day from this point. The added clouds and rain will be taking our highs back to normal (87) and below through the week. Also, we're forecasting at least a couple of inches of rain which will help the drought situations.