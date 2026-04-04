One more day in the 80s

Happy Saturday! It will be another warm day, with highs rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will stay partly sunny for most of the day with scattered showers and storms arriving by the evening. For those heading to Keeneland, you may see a few showers in the vicinity by dinner time. A cold front will arrive by the evening, bringing widespread showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Much cooler weather follows the front, bringing the mid-40s to the Bluegrass for Easter morning. We will only reach the upper 50s by the afternoon. Frost looks possible Monday and Tuesday morning, before we finally warm into the 60s by midweek.