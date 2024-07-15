One More Day Of Heat

It's been a hot Monday. Air temps got into the upper 90s. With the high dew points, the Heat Index is also over 100 meaning into this evening, take it easy and stay hydrated.

We've got one more day of high heat and humidity to get through Tuesday with highs into the mid 90s and the heat index pushing 100. There will be isolated storm chances with a dying batch in the morning and then re-firing late in the day and evening. Those storms could be strong.

Today is also the midpoint of meteorological summer, which we consider to be June, July, and August. So July 15 is the midpoint. It's been exceptionally hot and extremely dry—both are things you already knew. Our high temperatures put us at number 11 on the list, as does the number of 90-degree days. As of now, it's the fourth driest start to summer we've seen.

Change is coming later this week with cooler air lasting into next week.

